Arctic Monkeys released their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, back in May. Since then, they’ve covered Elvis Costello, the White Stripes, and the Strokes. Today, they share a cover of English singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell’s “-” from his 2004 album Magpie for Spotify Singles. Their version is called “–” and it was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York. Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ in-studio session below.

