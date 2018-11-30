Saba – “Excited”

Earlier this year, Saba released a new album, CARE FOR ME, that represented a big step forward for the Chicago rapper. He’s been on tour pretty consistently since then, and over the last few weeks he’s been keeping up a steady trickle of new music, putting out a new track every week, including “Stay Right Here,” which featured Mick Jenkins and Xavier Omär.

His latest is “Excited,” which was produced by Saba, Daoud, and daedaePIVOT. It starts with a burbling beat that jumps up to a smooth hook: “I be on the move, ‘nother dollar, ‘nother day/ If she tell me not to go, then all I can do is wave.”

“Excited” is out now.