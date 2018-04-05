Saba – “LOGOUT” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Chicago rapper Saba’s last album was 2016’s Bucket List Project, and he’s kept busy since then, releasing a string of loosies on the road to a couple weeks ago, when he announced its follow-up, Care For Me. We’ve heard “Life” from it already, and today the album’s out in full. It includes a guest verse from Chance The Rapper, his fellow Chicago denizen who he’s been trading features back and forth with for a few years now. That song’s called “Logout,” and you can listen to that and the whole album below.

Care For Me is out now.