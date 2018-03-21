Saba – “Life”

The Chicago rapper Saba kept busy last year, releasing a string of songs on the heels of his 2016 album Bucket List Project, and he recently announced he’d be putting out a new album in a couple weeks, which is called Care For Me. Last night, he shared a new song called “Life,” a skittering and shadowy track that Saba jumps around on with an exhausted energy as he recounts a series of unjust circumstances: “Momma mixed the vodka with the sprite/ They killed my cousin with a pocket knife/ While my uncle on the phone/ He was gone for more than half my life/ He got out a year and then he died.” Listen to it below.

Care For Me is out 4/5.