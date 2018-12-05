A few months ago, Robyn released Honey, her much-anticipated first album in eight years and one of the best releases of 2018. Today, she shares the music video for its title track.

It’s directed by Robyn’s partner, Max Vitali, who previously directed her videos for “Be Mine,” “Call Your Girlfriend,” and “Dancing On My Own,” among others. For “Honey,” he filmed Robyn and a room full of people clubbing ’til dawn. It’s a serious of sensuous closeups that captures the sensation of dancing in a dark, crowded, emotionally charged space.

Watch below.

Honey is out now on Konichiwa/Interscope. Robyn has tour dates in North America and Europe coming up, including a gig at Red Bull Music Festival in LA.