Robyn Announces 2019 North American Tour

Last month, Robyn came back with Honey, her first new solo album in eight years. That return is a great thing for a lot of reasons, and one of those reasons is this: A whole lot of us will now get to see Robyn live. If you’ve never seen her, rest assured that Robyn is a joyous and transcendent live performer, and it is in your interests to go witness her spinning exultantly across a stage if you get a chance. And now you get a chance.
Next year, Robyn will tour across both North America and Europe. It’s her first full-scale North American tour since she hit the road with Röyksopp four years ago. And given the way her legend is grown in recent years, it’s not a huge surprise that she’s now playing some bigger venues, including Madison Square Garden. Check out her dates below.
2/05 – Stavanger, Norway @ Konserthus
2/06 – Bergen, Norway @ USF Rokeriet
2/08 – Malmo, Sweden @ Live Kongressen
2/09 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Gothenburg Studios
2/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
2/26 – Oakland, [email protected] Fox Theater
2/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
3/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount
3/05 – Minneapolis, [email protected] Palace Theatre
3/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
3/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
3/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
3/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
3/13 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
4/04 – Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
4/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
4/06 – Berlin, Germany @ UFO Velodrome
4/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mehr! Theater
4/09 – Parins, France @ L’Olympia
4/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
4/12 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace