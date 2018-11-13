Robyn Announces 2019 North American Tour

Last month, Robyn came back with Honey, her first new solo album in eight years. That return is a great thing for a lot of reasons, and one of those reasons is this: A whole lot of us will now get to see Robyn live. If you’ve never seen her, rest assured that Robyn is a joyous and transcendent live performer, and it is in your interests to go witness her spinning exultantly across a stage if you get a chance. And now you get a chance.

Next year, Robyn will tour across both North America and Europe. It’s her first full-scale North American tour since she hit the road with Röyksopp four years ago. And given the way her legend is grown in recent years, it’s not a huge surprise that she’s now playing some bigger venues, including Madison Square Garden. Check out her dates below.

2/05 – Stavanger, Norway @ Konserthus

2/06 – Bergen, Norway @ USF Rokeriet

2/08 – Malmo, Sweden @ Live Kongressen

2/09 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Gothenburg Studios

2/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

2/26 – Oakland, [email protected] Fox Theater

2/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

3/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

3/05 – Minneapolis, [email protected] Palace Theatre

3/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

3/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

3/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

3/13 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

4/04 – Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

4/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

4/06 – Berlin, Germany @ UFO Velodrome

4/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mehr! Theater

4/09 – Parins, France @ L’Olympia

4/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

4/12 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace