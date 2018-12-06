Swervedriver – “The Lonely Crowd Fades In The Air” Video

British shoegazers Swervedriver are gearing up to release their second post-breakup album Future Rains, the follow-up to 2015’s comeback I Wasn’t Born To Lose You. We’ve already heard album opener “Mary Winter” and the gravelly “Drone Lover,” and today they’re back with a shimmering and wistful third single.

“The Lonely Crowd Fades In The Air” has a gentle softness undercut by the lyrics’ melancholic grandeur. Frontman Adam Franklin’s voice is smooth and calm. And the track’s accompanying video is made up of archived footage overlaid with muted, psychedelic frames of the band.

“With ‘The Lonely Crowd Fades In The Air’ we kept thinking of the Clash even though it doesn’t sound anything like them,” Franklin said in an email. “It’s like a punch on the nose from a velvet glove. The title came from a misheard Supremes lyric and the words came out of that.”

Watch and listen below.

Future Ruins is out 1/25 on Dangerbird. Pre-order it here.