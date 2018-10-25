Swervedriver – “Mary Winter”

Early-’90s British shoegaze titans Swervedriver broke up in 1998, got back together in 2008, and released their first album in 17 years in 2015. Now, they’re back again, and they’re getting ready to follow up I Wasn’t Born To Lose You with another new LP. The upcoming Future Ruins was recorded late last year on the heels of a US tour, and today the band has shared the record’s lead single and opening track.

“There’s a lot of foreboding with regard to the future on this album,” says frontman Adam Franklin. “Space is in there a lot too. In the first song, the character is a spaceman who’s trying to remember what life is really like. Also, it could be about somewhere in the world where winter isn’t like the winter here. A sunny place, but it’s December or January and you’re trying to remember winter. Something’s going on.”

That first song, “Mary Winter,” is a heavy wave of swirling guitar fuzz offset by the soothing balm of Franklin’s voice. “Floating out here so long/ And you know I’m not coming down/ Planet Earth long gone/ And my feet don’t touch the ground,” he sings as the band shoots off into space. Join them below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mary Winter”

02 “The Lonely Crowd Fades In The Air”

03 “Future Ruins”

04 “Theeascending”

05 “Drone Lover”

06 “Spiked Flower”

07 “Everybody’s Going Somewhere & No-One’s Going Anywhere”

08 “Golden Remedy”

09 “Good Times Are So Hard To Follow”

10 “Radio-Silent”

Future Ruins is out 1/25 on Dangerbird Records. Pre-order it here.