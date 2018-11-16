Swervedriver – “Drone Lover”

After breaking up for a decade, the ’90s British shoegaze band Swervedriver took almost another decade to release a new album. But in 2015 they released I Wasn’t Born To Lose You, and that seems to have broken open the floodgates because they already have another new album waiting in the wings.

Future Ruins is coming out early next year, and last month they shared its lead single “Mary Winter.” Today, the band is back with another fresh one, a very pretty piece of gravelly bliss. Here’s what the band’s Adam Franklin had to say about the track to The Big Takeover:

I have no recollection of where this tune came from. It’s a song that’s been knocking around for a few years, but for some reason had never been presented to anyone until we were in the studio this time and I clicked play on the demo while searching for something else. TJ and Mikey both went, “What’s this?” and then, “So why aren’t we recording it?” — and so we recorded it. The lyric mentions love, but it’s really about war — remote war and killing from a distance whilst chomping on last night’s leftover pizza or something.

Future Ruins is out 1/25.