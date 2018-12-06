Watch Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, & Aaron Dessner Perform Frightened Rabbit Covers At Scott Hutchison Tribute Concert

Scott Hutchison, the founder and frontman of Scottish indie-rock howlers Frightened Rabbit, died by suicide earlier this year. He was a deeply important musician for a lot of people, including for a lot of his peers in the music industry. Several of them got together last night at Rough Trade in Brooklyn to honor Hutchison’s memory by performing his songs.

Among the performers at last night’s Hutchison tribute were Julien Baker, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, the National’s Aaron Dessner, and Kevin Devine. A lot of these musicians were closely connected to Hutchison during his life. Dessner produced Frightened Rabbit’s final album, Death Cab took Frightened Rabbit on tour, and Baker guested on their Recorded Songs EP. Proceeds from the show went towards the Scott Hutchison Fund, a new mental health charity set up by Hutchison’s family.

Footage of three songs from the show has emerged. First up is Gibbard and Dessner performing “My Backwards Walk” from Frightened Rabbit’s instant-classic The Midnight Organ Fight. Next you’ll find Baker doing “Holy.” And finally there’s Baker and Dessner teaming up on “The Woodpile.” Hearing Gibbard and Baker sing these songs will definitely make you want a Frightened Rabbit tribute album ASAP. Watch below.

The surviving members of Frightened Rabbit are performing at a benefit for the homeless this Saturday, 12/8 in Glasgow. Read our tribute to Scott Hutchison here.