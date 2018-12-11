Cass McCombs – “Estrella”

Cass McCombs teased a new album called Tip Of The Sphere back in October, matching dazed reflections on environmental decay with an uncharacteristic programmed beat. It piqued my interest quite a bit. Then McCombs released “Sleeping Volcanoes,” the album’s lead single. I was instantly bowled over and had to retract my previous indifference toward this widely treasured artist. And now he’s back with “Estrella,” the album’s second single, which is also great and well on its way to turning me into a full-fledged fan. Better late than never, right?

Like “Sleeping Volcanoes” before it, “Estrella” is built around circular guitar arpeggios that sound like faintly glowing shapes morphing in midair. It finds McCombs crooning in Spanish about stars or possibly beer, his voice bobbing atop a groove that drifts like the tide. It’s real pretty stuff that just might make a Cass McCombs convert out of you too (and will surely appeal if you’ve long loved the man’s music).

In addition to releasing the new song, McCombs has today shared a Take Away Show via La Blogotheque featuring live reinventions of both “Sleeping Volcanoes” and “Estrella.” You can enjoy those plus the studio version of “Estrella” below, where we’ve also listed McCombs’ newly expanded tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

03/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

03/09 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Horsehoe *

03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland *

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Exit-In *

03/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi *

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

03/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The BackRoom at Collectivo *

03/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

03/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

04/04 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

* = with Sam Evian

Tip Of The Sphere is out 2/8 on Anti-. Pre-order it here.