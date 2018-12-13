Julian Lynch – “Hexagonal Field”

New Jersey’s psychedelic experimentalist Julian Lynch has been making woozy, atmospheric music for almost a decade now. Since 2013’s fourth offering Lines, he’s shared the one-off “May” for a 2016 Dig That Treasure! charity compilation and replaced Matt Mondanile as Real Estate’s lead guitarist all the while in pursuit of a joint PhD in anthropology and ethnomusicology.

Now, in between Real Estate albums, he’s directing his focus back on his solo career with the forthcoming nine-track collection Rat’s Spit. And today we’re getting its second single “Hexagonal Field,” the follow-up to November’s lead “Meridian.” Lynch’s breathy vocals bleed into his astral dreamscape textured with sparkling chimes and and fuzzy whirs. It’s a gentle groove that sounds like it’s been pushed through a surging underwater current.

Listen to “Hexagonal Field” below and stick around for “Meridian” too.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Catapulting”

02 “Meridian”

03 “Rat’s Spit”

04 “Floater”

05 “Peanut Butter”

06 “Baa”

07 “Strawberry Cookies”

08 “Hexagonal Field”

09 “Reallu”

Rat’s Spit is out 1/18 via Underwater Peoples/Ya Reach Media. Pre-order it here.