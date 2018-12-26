Vampire Weekend have a new album coming out in 2019. You’d have to imagine that the members of the band are pretty busy putting finishing touches on the record or rehearsing those songs, getting ready for all the summer festivals where the band is already booked. But Christmas night is no time for professionalism. And so Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig got into something else. He and some fellow all-stars got together to play Christmas music.

On Instagram last night, Koenig posted a cover of himself and some friends in what he calls a “late night jam session.” The video quality isn’t great, and we can’t see the whole room, but it sure looks like Danielle and Este Haim, both obviously of HAIM, are sitting in with him. (There’s also a keyboard player, but I didn’t recognize him.)

Together, they all played “The Little Drummer Boy,” the Christmas song that Katherine Kennicott Davis wrote in 1941. In his Instagram caption, Koenig called it a “top 3 Christmas song imho” and imagined the pressure of having to play a drum solo for baby Jesus. It sounds pretty good! Watch it below.

“Paradiddles upon paradiddles” is a better phrase than anything in the “Little Drummer Boy” lyrics.