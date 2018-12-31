Kanye To Drake: “Don’t Follow My Fucking Wife On Instagram”

Did you really think you were going to get out of 2018 without hearing more from Kanye? Did you really think he wouldn’t have to have the last word in some form or another? Not so fast. This is, after all, still the year in which Kanye tweeted about his “brother” Donald Trump and “dragon energy” and then actually met with the guy and oversaw a scattershot run of five albums. (Relatedly: Can you believe that “dragon energy” shit was still this year? Doesn’t that make you feel 85 years old?) Well, anyway, here are more things Kanye said today.

It’s been a long saga this year. That five-album rollout of the Wyoming sessions was partially marked by the beef between Pusha-T and Drake that resulted in the vicious Daytona-adjacent cut “Story Of Adidon.” There’s been a whole lot of “he said/ he said” back and forth amongst all the parties since, before Kanye and Drake’s recurring feud took another turn. A couple weeks back, Kanye took to Twitter to attack Drake, and today we get a continuation of that.

Kanye’s latest anti-Drake tirade touches on a few different topics, but the recurring one is Drake having followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram. He then deleted most of the tweets soon after, but here’s the original stream of thought:

I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake😈 he followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiancé in a song He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me This man tried to used my family’s song to get at me He been trying to pick a fight since the pool line Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram ? This person is not Drskes friend I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my fucking wife on Instagram Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness You could have been sat down with me I don’t need to score no points off of drake. If that was the case I wouldn’t have reached out in the first place I don’t ignore people and I also don’t let people just fuck with me I only play by God’s rules. I don’t follow no man made codes Much love to people who think it’s better to fight or even worse over talking Y’all day it’s lame when I tweet but this man been dodging me and I got something to say Or it’s cool if it’s a diss record because it’s more entertaining? Ima break all codes. I ain’t taking advice from no one who ain’t do nothing to actually help This man followed my wife on Instagram I feel a public apology in order I ain’t never followed anyone else’s methods I ain’t trying to be cool If I got any cooler I would freeze to death See when you care about your family you don’t let no man push you to do nothing that could risk your freedom Tweeting is legal and also therapeutic If something’s on my mind and spirit I let it out I love everyone even Drake. That’s my whole thing Love everyone

Quite the roller coaster! And this is after Kanye offered other thoughts like “2018 was so beautiful” and “2019 we’re already so thankful for the blessings in order” yesterday. Are you exhausted yet? I am exhausted. Happy New Year and read the remaining tweets below, if you are so inclined.

