Just yesterday we published our list of 2018’s juiciest music beefs. Both Drake and Kanye West featured prominently, but their longstanding cold war — which arrived at one of its occasional detentes long enough for Drake to cowrite Kanye’s “Yikes” this summer — did not make the cut. Relations seemed fairly friendly at summer’s end, when Kanye apologized to Drake for “any negative energy” surrounding their relationship. Perhaps we were premature on that one because tensions between the multi-hyphenates are flaring again at year’s end.

In a tweetstorm this afternoon, Kanye has vented his frustrations with Drake. It began with a screenshot of a text message explaining that Drake had asked Kanye to clear a sample of “Say What’s Real,” the song from Drake’s star-making So Far Gone mixtape that sampled Kanye’s 808s & Heartbreak opener “Say You Will.” According to Kanye, “This proves shit faker than wrestling.” He continued, “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths” — a reference to a leaked audio snippet in which Drake is heard rapping, “I told her don’t wear no 350’s ’round me,” dismissing a recent edition of Kanye’s Yeezy Boost sneakers.

Kanye continued with a personal plea to Drake involving Drake’s version on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” the purple demon emojis Drake texted Kanye during his feud with Pusha-T, the onstage brawl Drake allegedly incited at Pusha’s Toronto concert, and more:

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record No tough talk either This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what

Kanye then tweeted a Bible passage from 1 Peter about rejoicing when you share in Christ’s sufferings, before announcing that Drake had finally called him. “Mission accomplished,” Kanye wrote. He then capped things off by announcing that he’d decided not to clear the sample.

Let’s hope these guys work things out and end up releasing that joint project they announced all those years ago.

Check out all of Kanye’s tweets on the subject below.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

No tough talk either — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way… not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

UPDATE: Kanye now says Drake threatened him: “if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect”

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Since the pool line he’s been trying to poke at me and fuck with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He running around like he pac — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Now he’s so street — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

That’s why black people never get ahead and and we stay controlled — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

If I’m bipolar This kind of shit can get me ramped — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We both too high profile for you to actually do something to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

UPDATE 2: Kanye has not taken a breath.

You send emojis — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Please take the devil 👿 up out you bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

These tweets are not emotional — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You would be so sad if anything ever happened to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Fuck that sickomode song Family first and always — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Fuck clout — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I hit Trav earlier today Now he just hit me More threats — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018