Kanye West Vents Frustration With Drake In Tweetstorm: “There Would Never Be A Drake Without A Kanye West”

CREDIT: Prince Williams/WireImage

Just yesterday we published our list of 2018’s juiciest music beefs. Both Drake and Kanye West featured prominently, but their longstanding cold war — which arrived at one of its occasional detentes long enough for Drake to cowrite Kanye’s “Yikes” this summer — did not make the cut. Relations seemed fairly friendly at summer’s end, when Kanye apologized to Drake for “any negative energy” surrounding their relationship. Perhaps we were premature on that one because tensions between the multi-hyphenates are flaring again at year’s end.

In a tweetstorm this afternoon, Kanye has vented his frustrations with Drake. It began with a screenshot of a text message explaining that Drake had asked Kanye to clear a sample of “Say What’s Real,” the song from Drake’s star-making So Far Gone mixtape that sampled Kanye’s 808s & Heartbreak opener “Say You Will.” According to Kanye, “This proves shit faker than wrestling.” He continued, “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths” — a reference to a leaked audio snippet in which Drake is heard rapping, “I told her don’t wear no 350’s ’round me,” dismissing a recent edition of Kanye’s Yeezy Boost sneakers.

Kanye continued with a personal plea to Drake involving Drake’s version on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” the purple demon emojis Drake texted Kanye during his feud with Pusha-T, the onstage brawl Drake allegedly incited at Pusha’s Toronto concert, and more:

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record

No tough talk either

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what

Kanye then tweeted a Bible passage from 1 Peter about rejoicing when you share in Christ’s sufferings, before announcing that Drake had finally called him. “Mission accomplished,” Kanye wrote. He then capped things off by announcing that he’d decided not to clear the sample.

Let’s hope these guys work things out and end up releasing that joint project they announced all those years ago.

Check out all of Kanye’s tweets on the subject below.

UPDATE: Kanye now says Drake threatened him: “if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect”

UPDATE 2: Kanye has not taken a breath.

Tags: Drake, Kanye West, Pusha T