Japanese Breakfast played a hometown show at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve. They closed out the night by inviting opening act Gabby’s World onstage to cover “Run Away With Me,” the instant-classic opener from Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2015 album E•MO•TION. According to John Vettese, who uploaded footage to YouTube, Carolyn Haynes of Cult Objects provided the crucial saxophone melody.

Earlier in the night, Japanese Breakfast played two other notable covers. They performed Nada Surf’s MTV Buzz Bin hit “Popular” for the first time. They also did Tears For Fears’ ’80s classic “Head Over Heels,” a song they’ve covered once before, this time with help from Gabby’s World singer Gabrielle Smith. Behold footage of all three covers below — and if you haven’t heard the Gabby’s World album, do yourself a favor and check that out too.

“Run Away With Me” has been a popular song to cover in recent years. Lorde, Crying, and Ra Ra Riot are among the acts who’ve performed their own versions of the track.