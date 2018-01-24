Watch Lorde Cover Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me”

Lorde
CREDIT: Phil Walter/Getty Images

This is it. This is what we’ve been waiting for. This is the Stereogum singularity. While performing at the Ally Coalition Talent Show at New York’s Town Hall tonight, Lorde covered Carly Rae Jepsen. Specifically, she covered “Run Away With Me,” the spectacular opening salvo of Carly’s 2015 masterpiece E•MO•TION, and she turned it into a spare, lovely piano ballad with some help from her partner in Melodrama, Jack Antonoff. (They also covered Roy Orbison’s “You Got It,” but we all know what you’re here for.) Watch below.

