The Chemical Brothers – “MAH” Video

The Chemical Brothers are releasing a new album later this year, their follow-up to 2015’s Born In Echoes. In the fall, we got its first official single, “Free Yourself,” which came along with a pretty crazy video featuring a lot of dancing robots. Today, the duo have returned with another new song from their forthcoming LP, which is called No Geography and is coming out in the spring.

The new single is called “MAH,” which stands for “mad as hell,” which has nothing to do with the U.S. Girls song that has the same title and sentiment. It’s a frantic, glitchy dance track that repeats the titular phrase.

It’s attached to a music video featuring live footage and some freaky faces.

Watch and listen below.

“MAH” is out now via Astralwerks.