High On Fire Cancel More Tour Dates To Avoid Further Toe Amputations

Matt Pike, frontman of the veteran Bay Area metal power trio High On Fire, is a true legend who is operating at the top of his game. Last year, High On Fire released Electric Messiah, one of last year’s best metal albums, and Pike’s other band, reunited doom pioneers sleep, released The Sciences, one of last year’s other best metal albums. But High On Fire did not get to tour behind Electric Messiah last year because of a medical emergency: Pike had to get a toe amputated. And after rescheduling their tour for this year, they now once again have to cancel because Pike doesn’t want to get any more toes amputated.

In a press release, Pike explains that he’s been suffering from complications from diabetes, and he also says that he’s “at risk for” losing both his big toe and part of his foot. Here’s what he’s written:

Dear Friends and fans, To my brothers, my crew, and anyone else this affects. I do apologize for the inconvenience of this cancelation. I feel as though I’m explaining lightning striking twice. I wanted nothing more in the world to play these songs live, nor ever cancel something I say I’m gonna do. I am a warrior for our art, and have endured some painful things to what we do. The timing and repeating nature of this is my nightmare and almost impossible. Nevertheless, to save yet another toe, my big one, I have been grounded by circumstances out of my control. I will have more of a medical report to come but right now I’m at great risk of losing it, and/or a bigger portion of my foot due to Diabetes. Which I have been managing very well. It just shows how this disease can affect our lives. Please forgive me, and if you know anything about me, you know this is not like me. We will be back!

That fucking sucks. Best of health to Matt Pike, an absolute monster of a musician who does not deserve to lose any more toes.