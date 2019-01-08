Sharon Van Etten – “Seventeen” Video

Just 10 days from now, Sharon Van Etten will finally release Remind Me Tomorrow, her first album since 2014’s exceptional Are We There. This one’s pretty good, too, as you may have deduced based on the quality of early previews “Comeback Kid” and “Jupiter 4.”

Further bolstering the case for Remind Me Tomorrow is “Seventeen,” the album’s third advance track and second official single. It’s got some of that surging synth-pop feel of “Comeback Kid,” but there’s no mistaking SVE’s familiar fiery folk-rock sound when she lets her voice rip at the song’s climax. According to a press release, it started as a tribute to Lucinda Williams but eventually got a jolt of poppy Bruce Springsteen energy. It’s about hearing your elders complain about cities changing through gentrification and then living long enough to understand what they were talking about.

“Seventeen” arrives today with a video by Maureen Towey featuring Van Etten in urban New York settings as well as on a ladder by a lake in the countryside. Watch below.

Remind Me Tomorrow is out 1/18 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.