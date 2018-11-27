Sharon Van Etten – “Jupiter 4″ Video

Early next year, Sharon Van Etten will release Remind Me Tomorrow, her first new album since 2014’s Are We There. Last month, she came back with its lead single, “Comeback Kid,” which got a music video a few weeks later, and today Van Etten is sharing the album’s second single, “Jupiter 4,” a moody track named after a Roland synthesizer that was apparently one of the first songs to come together for the album.

The song comes attached to a music video, which was directed by Katherine Dieckmann. Van Etten wrote her first film score for Dieckmann’s 2016 movie Strange Weather.

Here’s what Van Etten had to say about the video:

I had been looking forward to collaborating with Katherine again since finishing our work together on her film in 2016. Since wrapping the film, she has not only been a guiding force in my work, but a light and guiding force in my life as well, sharing with me stories of how she and her husband made it work with two kids as artists living in New York and encouraging me to return to my music after my son was born. I asked if she would ever want to make a music video for me. She asked what the mood would feel like and I simply said ‘apocalyptic mom.’ And with that – she said ‘Absolutely.’ That’s why I love her so much.

Watch and listen below.

Remind Me Tomorrow is out 1/18 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.