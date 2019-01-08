Next month, Girlpool will release the follow-up album to 2017’s Powerplant. We’ve heard three excellent singles from the forthcoming What Chaos Is Imaginary. Today, they share the album’s title track. Harmony Tividad’s falsetto soars over an organ, cinematic violins, and a slow-bumping kick drum: “Got your head in the clouds / And two eyes on the shaking ground / I loved you from the petty view and watched you like the daily news.” Listen below and check out Girlpool’s upcoming tour dates.

Tour Dates:

04/04 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport *

04/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

04/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

04/16 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

04/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

04/19 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig *

04/20 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall *

04/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

04/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

04/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

04/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

04/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

04/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

04/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

05/01 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

05/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

05/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

05/04 – Houston, TX @ Satellite *

05/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

05/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Coop *

05/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

05/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

* w/ Hatchie

CREDIT: Gina Canavan

What Chaos Is Imaginary is out 2/1 via ANTI- Records. Pre-Order is here.