Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Bird Box Score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ latest score is for the Netflix film Bird Box, the latest in a string of sensory deprivation horror movies that have come out in the last few years. In this one, Sandra Bullock and two kids can’t see. It’s a very popular film, a fact that was just confirmed by independent third party Nielsen, who says that 26 million viewers watched it within its first seven days of being on the streaming service. Which means that the Nine Inch Nails boys’ score is getting heard by a lot of people!

Per the two of them, Reznor and Ross wrote a lot of music for this movie. Last week, they released one 13-minute track from it that they insisted on calling “abridged.” And the soundtrack that’s just been released to streaming services, clocking in at just over an hour, is also being called abridged.

“WE CREATED A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF MUSIC AND CONCEPTUAL SOUND FOR BIRD BOX, A LOT OF WHICH NEVER MADE IT TO YOUR EARS IN THE FINAL VERSION OF THE FILM,” they wrote in a statement. “WE’VE DECIDED TO PRESENT YOU WITH THIS VERSION OF THE SOUNDTRACK RECORD THAT REPRESENTS WHAT BIRD BOX IS TO US. WE HOPE YOU ENJOY.”

The soundtrack was available to purchase on their website for the last week, and now it’s just hit streaming services. You can hear it below.

A physical release for the Bird Box score is scheduled to come out this spring, and the duo say that it’ll contain an additional hour of music.