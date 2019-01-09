Future – “Jumpin On A Jet” Video

It won’t be long before we get to hear 2019’s first A-list rap album. Last week, Future shared a deeply silly video for a new song called “Crushed Up.” Shortly thereafter, he announced that he would release a new album called The WIZRD before the month of January was over. And today, Future has shared another video for another new song — one that feels more like the first single for a high-profile project.

Where “Crushed Up” was generic Future, the new “Jumpin On A Jet” is something closer to peak-capacity Future. It’s still an example of the man operating within his comfort zone — Auto-Tuned melodies, moody trap beat, vaguely soul-destroyed conspicuous-consumption lyrics. But it shows us a Future with more energy and urgency than usual, and it’s got hooks working for it, too.

The video, from director Colin Tilley, feels like more of a big deal, too. It’s higher in budget and bigger in concept than most Future videos. Tilley has made a strobe-lit late-’90s rap-video version of the most recent Mission: Impossible video, with Future climbing a ladder into space and throwing mysterious crates off of an airplane. And as someone who lives both ’90s rap videos and the most recent Mission: Impossible movie, I have to say: Pretty good! Check it out below.

The WIZRD is out 1/18.