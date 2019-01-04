Future – “Crushed Up” Video

Atlanta overlord Future continues to crank out soul-destroyed codeine blues at an absolutely furious rate. A couple of months ago, we got Future’s last album: WRLD On Drugs, a full-length collaboration with young Chicago acolyte Juice WRLD. And now, on the first record-release day of the new year, Future has come back with the new single “Crushed Up,” complete with a fancy video.

The clip takes place entirely within a well-appointed mansion, one that’s full of spooky lighting and girls in weird masks and snow falling from the ceiling. (Not cocaine. Actual snow.) Throughout, Future comes off as some sort of new-millennium mad hatter, dressed in plaid suits and white fur coats, generally looking inhumanly beautiful.

I’d love to know why this song, as opposed to so many other Future songs, got the grand-rollout treatment. On first listen, it just sounds like another boilerplate, defeated Future song. But then, Future songs have a way of revealing themselves over time. We’ll see if that happens here. Check it out below.

“Crushed Up” is out now at the streaming services.

UPDATE: Future has announced that “Crushed Up” is indeed part of a new album dropping 1/18.