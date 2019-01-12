Ryan Adams – “Manchester”

This week, Ryan Adams announced that he’s going to release three new studio albums this year. The first of those, Big Colors, is set to arrive 4/19, and we’ve already heard one track, “Doylestown Girl.” Now, he’s shared another.

“Doylestown Girl” is named after a town in Pennsylvania, and Adams debuted it on the Philadelphia radio station WXPN. Similarly, JamBands reports that Adams premiered a new song called “Manchester” on a Manchester-based radio station yesterday.

“Manchester, the city and music of this mystical place shaped my entire life,” Adams writes in a statement accompanying the song. “It is at the heart of all the things I love about music from the Smiths, Joy Division, Oasis, New Order, Simply Red and the Stone Roses. I wanted to make sure this song ‘Manchester’ played first and only in this city I love so much. I hope you enjoy this and cannot wait to be back soon.” Listen below.

Big Colors is out 4/19.