Ryan Adams – “Doylestown Girl”

Earlier this week, Ryan Adams announced his ambitious plans to release three albums this year. He disseminated the info about two of the albums, called Big Colors and Wednesday, via some political journalists’ Twitter feeds.

The first of those albums to be released is Big Colors — it’s due out in April via Pax-Am/Blue Note/Capitol — and he debuted the first song from it on the Philadelphia radio station WXPN. Its choice of premiere locale seems intentional: The song is called “Doylestown Girl,” named after a nearby Pennsylvania town in Bucks County.

Audio of the song has made its way online, and you can listen to it below.

Big Colors is out 4/19.