Royal Trux Reschedule Tour Due To “Unresolved Issues Arising From A Past Arrest”

In early January, Royal Trux confirmed that their new LP, White Stuff, will be out in March via Fat Possum, their first since 2000’s Pound For Pound. The duo comprising Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty shared the album’s title track which follows “Every Day Swan” and “Used To This.” The band was set to embark on a tour starting next month, but today they announced that the tour has been postponed due to “unresolved issues arising from a past arrest.”

“Jennifer [Herrema] is incredibly grateful that she will not be spending any time in jail, and in her own words, states: ‘Shit could definitely be worse,’” the press release states. The tour will be rescheduled for later in the spring. According to the release, purchased tickets will be honored on rescheduled dates.

Pitchfork points out that Herrema has discussed some of her legal issues in the past. In 2014, she told The Guardian that she was arrested when she first moved to California. Stereogum has contacted Royal Trux reps for further information and we will update this post when it becomes available.