Royal Trux – “White Stuff”

Lo-fi rock luminaries Royal Trux, the duo of Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty, have been creeping back into action in recent years. After reuniting for some shows in 2015, they documented those gigs with a live album in 2017, their first new discography entry since 2000’s Pound For Pound. Early last year Fat Possum announced it was reissuing the Royal Trux catalog ahead of a new album in 2019. And back in October they shared their first new songs in 18 years, “Every Day Swan” and the Kool Keith collaboration “Get Used To This.”

Today Herrema and Hagerty have finally confirmed details on that new LP. It’s called White Stuff, and it’s out at the top of March on Fat Possum. Along with the announcement they’re sharing its title track, a satisfying bar-rock choogle that doubles as the album opener. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “White Stuff”

02 “Year Of The Dog”

03 “Purple Audacity #2″

04 “Suburban Junky Lady”

05 “Shows And Tags”

06 “Get Used To This”

07 “Sic ‘Em Slow”

08 “Every Day Swan”

09 “Whopper Dave”

10 “Purple Audacity #1″

11 “Under Ice”

White Stuff is out 3/1 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.