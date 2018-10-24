Royal Trux – “Every Day Swan” & “Get Used To This” (Feat. Kool Keith)

We last heard from ’90s scuzz-rock duo duo Royal Trux last year, when they released Platinum Tips + Ice Cream, an album of live recordings from the band’s LA and New York shows. Now, Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty are gearing up to release a new album for Fat Possum, who are also reissuing the entire Royal Trux back catalog this year.

The forthcoming album isn’t expected out until next year, but today they’re sharing two new singles — “Every Day Swan” and “Get Used To This” featuring Kool Keith — their first new music since 2000’s Pound For Pound. Kool Keith raps over a toothy guitar and Herrema’s jumbled vocals on “Get Used To This.” On “Every Day Swan,” Hagerty sings along with a disjointed melody.

“Nothing has changed within the Truxian universe we created for ourselves as teenagers; because Trux is and will always be our way of life whether living it together or separate…This is no hobby rock kick,” Herrema says of the band’s reunion. “This next chapter is just another perfectly aligned bit of kismet. No concerted effort to force anything forward or to create something with an eye on the past.”

Check out upcoming tour dates and listen to “Every Day Swan” and “Get Used To This” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

02/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Read our ranking of Royal Trux albums here.