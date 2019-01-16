Mike Krol – “What’s The Rhythm” Video

At the end of next week, Mike Krol is releasing his latest album, Power Chords. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “I Wonder,” “Little Drama,” and “Los Angeles” — and today the Los Angeles road warrior is sharing another new one, “What’s The Rhythm?”

This one finds him leaning heavily into distortion, sending his vocals up into the red amid his comforting bed of fuzz. “What’s the rhythm of my heart breaking? It goes on and on and on…” he sings. The video that comes attached to the track, directed by Sam Macon, features jittery live performance footage that moves along with the song.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

02/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar

02/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/27 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

02/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

03/01 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

03/02 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/04 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

03/07 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

03/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle in Backroom

03/09 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/11 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/13-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Wknd at Club Dada

03/19 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/21 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/22 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/23 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door

04/02 Groningen, NE @ Vera

04/03 Copenhagen, DE @ Loppen

04/04 Oslo, NO @ Revolver

04/06 Malmö, SE @ Plan B

04/08 Hamburg, GE @ Molotow Skybar

04/09 Berlin, GE @ Monarch

04/10 Prague, CR @ Underdogs

04/12 Geneva, CH @ La Graviere

04/13 Lyon, FR @ Trokson

04/14 Toulouse, FR @ Les Pavillons Sauvages

04/16 Paris, FR @ Le Gibus

04/17 Brussels, BE @ Reflektor Cafe

04/19 Amsterdam, NE @ Skatecafe

04/20 Schijndel, NE @ Paaspop

04/22 London, UK @ The Social

04/23 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

04/24 Manchester, UK @ The Castle

04/25 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

04/26 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club at Book Club

04/27 London, UK @ Test Pressing Festival at The Dome

Power Chords is out 1/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.