Mike Krol – “What’s The Rhythm” Video

At the end of next week, Mike Krol is releasing his latest album, Power Chords. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “I Wonder,” “Little Drama,” and “Los Angeles” — and today the Los Angeles road warrior is sharing another new one, “What’s The Rhythm?”
This one finds him leaning heavily into distortion, sending his vocals up into the red amid his comforting bed of fuzz. “What’s the rhythm of my heart breaking? It goes on and on and on…” he sings. The video that comes attached to the track, directed by Sam Macon, features jittery live performance footage that moves along with the song.
Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
02/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
02/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
02/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar
02/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
02/27 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
02/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
03/01 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
03/02 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
03/04 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle
03/07 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
03/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle in Backroom
03/09 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover
03/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/11 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/13-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Wknd at Club Dada
03/19 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/21 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/22 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/23 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door
04/02 Groningen, NE @ Vera
04/03 Copenhagen, DE @ Loppen
04/04 Oslo, NO @ Revolver
04/06 Malmö, SE @ Plan B
04/08 Hamburg, GE @ Molotow Skybar
04/09 Berlin, GE @ Monarch
04/10 Prague, CR @ Underdogs
04/12 Geneva, CH @ La Graviere
04/13 Lyon, FR @ Trokson
04/14 Toulouse, FR @ Les Pavillons Sauvages
04/16 Paris, FR @ Le Gibus
04/17 Brussels, BE @ Reflektor Cafe
04/19 Amsterdam, NE @ Skatecafe
04/20 Schijndel, NE @ Paaspop
04/22 London, UK @ The Social
04/23 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights
04/24 Manchester, UK @ The Castle
04/25 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
04/26 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club at Book Club
04/27 London, UK @ Test Pressing Festival at The Dome
Power Chords is out 1/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.