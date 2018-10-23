Mike Krol – “Little Drama”

Los Angeles garage dweller Mike Krol shared his first new music since 2015 this summer with a 7″ including “An Ambulance” and “Never Know.” Now, we get the full story on what Krol has been up to for the past couple of years. He’s announced his fourth album, aptly titled Power Chords, as well as a headlining spring tour.

According to a press release, Krol’s goal with the album’s lead single “Little Drama,” out today, was “to make the simplest, most primitive ‘rock riff’ progression ever.” As far as all riffs in the history of rock go, that would take a lot of eardrum-destructive sifting and sorting to determine. But sure enough, it’s two and a half minutes of brutish, frantic, scratched up power pop explosions reminiscent of Jay Reatard, with a lucidly catchy melody that makes his Strokes-worship obvious.

Krol says:

“Little Drama” summarizes my daily struggles. It has brash, over-the-top aggressive verses with a chorus that reveals all of the confrontation and toughness that was just described in the verses was internal and an imaginary scenario that’ll most likely never be carried out. I suppose it’s the Midwestern in me to be polite, kind and apologetic always on the outside — while on the inside, keeping a list of names of everyone who’s done you wrong and bottling up all your anger until one day it explodes.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Power Chords”

02 “What’s The Rhythm”

03 “An Ambulance”

04 “Little Drama”

05 “Left For Dead”

06 ‘Blue And Pink”

07 “I Wonder”

08 “Wasted Memory”

09 “Nothing To Yell About”

10 “Arrow In My Heart”

11 “The End”

TOUR DATES:

02/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

02/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar

02/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/27 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

02/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

03/01 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

03/02 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/04 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

03/07 Washington, DC @ DC9

03/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle in Backroom

03/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/11 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/19 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/22 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/23 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door

Power Chords is out 1/25 on Merge Records. Pre-order it here.