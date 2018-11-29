Mike Krol – “I Wonder” (Feat. Allison Crutchfield)

In January, Mike Krol is releasing his latest album, Power Chords, the follow-up to 2015’s Turkey. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already: “An Ambulance,” which was included on a 7″ with B-side “Never Know,” and “Little Drama,” and today Krol is sharing a new one called “I Wonder.” It’s fuzzy and freeing, and Allison Crutchfield joins Krol on the back half. “Time can move so fast/ When you forget about your past/ We were never meant to be more than that,” they sing together.
“‘I Wonder’ was an attempt to write an apologetic breakup song, rather than the ‘It’s all your fault’ route I normally take,” Krol said in a statement. “I wanted to write something that was more mature in approach following a mutual breakup, or one that maybe stung at the time but years later you can admit it was for the best and wish that person well.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
02/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
02/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
02/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar
02/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
02/27 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
02/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
03/01 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
03/02 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
03/04 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle
03/07 Washington, DC @ DC9
03/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle in Backroom
03/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/11 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/19 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/22 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/23 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door
04/22 London, UK @ The Social
04/23 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights
04/24 Manchester, UK @ The Castle
04/25 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
04/26 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club – Book Club
04/27 London, UK @ Test Pressing Festival – The Dome
Power Chords is out 1/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.