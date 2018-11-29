Mike Krol – “I Wonder” (Feat. Allison Crutchfield)

In January, Mike Krol is releasing his latest album, Power Chords, the follow-up to 2015’s Turkey. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already: “An Ambulance,” which was included on a 7″ with B-side “Never Know,” and “Little Drama,” and today Krol is sharing a new one called “I Wonder.” It’s fuzzy and freeing, and Allison Crutchfield joins Krol on the back half. “Time can move so fast/ When you forget about your past/ We were never meant to be more than that,” they sing together.

“‘I Wonder’ was an attempt to write an apologetic breakup song, rather than the ‘It’s all your fault’ route I normally take,” Krol said in a statement. “I wanted to write something that was more mature in approach following a mutual breakup, or one that maybe stung at the time but years later you can admit it was for the best and wish that person well.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

02/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar

02/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/27 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

02/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

03/01 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

03/02 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/04 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

03/07 Washington, DC @ DC9

03/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle in Backroom

03/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/11 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/19 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/22 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/23 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door

04/22 London, UK @ The Social

04/23 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

04/24 Manchester, UK @ The Castle

04/25 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

04/26 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club – Book Club

04/27 London, UK @ Test Pressing Festival – The Dome

Power Chords is out 1/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.