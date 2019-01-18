Thom Yorke Announces New Classical Composition “Don’t Fear The Light”

Thom Yorke has been busy. Last year, he debuted his first ever film score for Luca Guadagnino’s buzzy but ultimately disappointing Suspiria remake. Yorke’s theme, “Suspirium,” was included on the Oscar’s shortlist, and on Tuesday (1/22) we’ll find out if it’s a sure nomination. Soon after Suspiria came out, Yorke talked about a new solo album he’ll be releasing this year and then he reunited Atoms For Peace at one of his solo shows in Los Angeles. AND THEN, Yorke announced that he will not be attending the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony despite the fact that his band, Radiohead, is being honored. Rebellious!

Today, Yorke shared some news. He’s written a classical composition called “Don’t Fear The Light” for the french piano duo Katia & Marielle Labeque. This marks another first for Yorke, who has never composed for classical artists until now. He will join them at the premiere performances in April at Philharmonie de Paris (4/7), Auditorium de Lyon (4/8), Barbican Centre of London (4/9), and Elb Philharmonie in Hamburg. The National’s Bryce Dessner will accompany on guitar. “i’ll be there pretending i can read the music on the paper. which i can’t,” Yorke writes of the shows on Twitter.

You can learn more about the performances here.