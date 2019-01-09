Thom Yorke Isn’t Going To Radiohead’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

This year, Radiohead will join the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Last month, the Hall Of Fame announced that it would induct Radiohead as part of its 2019 class after passing them over the previous year. But it wasn’t clear whether Radiohead cared enough to show up for their induction. Last year, when it seemed likely that the band would go in, guitarist Ed O’Brien said, “If you ask me what I’d rather be doing that night, I’d rather be sitting at home in front of the fire or going to a gig.” And now that the induction is truly imminent, frontman Thom Yorke has gone ahead and made it clear: No, he won’t be there.

Recently, Yorke gave an interview to Variety to talk about his score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria. During the interview, writer Chris Willman asked Yorke what he made of his impending Hall Of Fame induction, and Yorke had this to say:

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame… we’ve always been very blasé about that stuff. So we don’t want to offend anyone. We just think that we just don’t quite understand it. We’ve had it explained to us, so it’s cool. But we don’t really understand it as English people. I think our problem is essentially that every awards ceremony in the UK stinks. We grew up with the Brits, which is like this sort of drunken car crash that you don’t want to get involved with. [Chuckles.] So, yeah, we don’t really know what to make of it.

When Willman asked Yorke point-blank whether he’d attend the ceremony, Yorke said this:

I can’t. I know I can’t, because of these piano pieces that I’ve written. There’s the Paris Philharmonic, so I have to be there for that… I’m booked.

Yorke wrote a piece for French pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque, and it will debut 4/7 at Philharmonie De Paris. That’s nine days after the Hall Of Fame induction, so Yorke could probably go to the induction if he really wanted to. He just doesn’t care. Salute.

In any case, Yorke’s distrust of awards shows does not extend to the Oscars. Recently, we learned that Yorke’s “Suspirium” had made the 15-song shortlist for the Best Original Song Oscar. And Yorke seems a whole lot into the idea of getting an Oscar nomination:

The Oscar thing makes a bit more sense, I guess, because I’ve had it explained to me a bit more. I mean, I hope it gets nominated. That would be great, because it was a year and a half in my life, and I worked bloody hard on it. So, you know, sometimes it’s nice to be recognized. Sometimes, if you understand what it means.

