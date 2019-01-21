Vundabar – “Big Funny” Video

Last year, the Boston-based duo Vundabar released a really great album, Smell Smoke — we interviewed them about it back when it came out — and they’ve been hitting the road hard in support of it.

They’re about to embark on another long tour (dates below), and to celebrate its start later this week they’re releasing a video for one of Smell Smoke’s best tracks, “Big Funny,” which also incorporates some of another really good track, the acoustic slammer “Hold A Light.” Like their high-octane rock music, they have a knack for elevating something traditional — in this case, a standard “we’re on tour” video — with the right blend of humor and pathos and ambitious ideas.

In this one, that involves placing a lot of stickers around the world to make their mark on it, shown here in quick cuts. They also dangle a phone out of their tour van while their driving and manage some striking shots captured while out on the road.

Check out the video and their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

01/25 Greenfield, MA @ Hawks And Reed *

01/26 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

01/30 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

01/31 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #

02/01 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx #

02/02 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean # $

02/04 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon # $

02/05 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Eatery #$

02/08 Vancouver, BC %

02/09 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

02/10 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project %

02/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

02/13 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project %

02/14 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium %

02/15 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House %

02/16 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport %

02/17 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

02/20 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

02/21 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

02/22 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

02/23 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

02/24 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

02/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

02/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/28 Washington, DC @ Rock And Roll Hotel

03/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall ^

03/02 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

03/29 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

* w/ the Nude Party

# w/ Paul Cherry

$ w/ Slow Pulp

% w/ the Red Pears

^ w/ Sidney Gish

Smell Smoke is out out now. Check out their Stereogum Session from last year.