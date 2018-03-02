Last week, Vundabar released their third album, Smell Smoke. Tonight, the Boston band are kicking off an extensive tour (dates below) with a sold-out show in Brooklyn, but before that happened they stopped by the Stereogum offices in New York to perform a few tracks for us. They kicked things off with “Glass Hand,” a Smell Smoke B-side that they released last fall, and then did “Diver” and closed with the short but powerful album cut “Hold A Light.” Watch below, and revisit our recent interview with the band.

TOUR DATES (w/ Ratboys):

03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

03/03 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/05 Wallingford, CT @ WAMLEG

03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ philaMOCA

03/07 Washington, DC @ DC9

03/08 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

03/09 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (back room)

03/10 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

03/11 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

03/13 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/17 Dallas, TX @ Trees

03/20 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

03/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/22 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/23 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/24 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/27 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/28 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/31 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/01 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

04/04 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/05 Madison, WI @ The Frequency

04/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

04/07 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

04/10 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

04/12 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/13 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

04/14 Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

04/25 Jena, Germany @ Glashaus

04/26 Berlin, Germany @ ACUD

04/27 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

04/28 Hamburg, Germany @ Goldener Salon

04/30 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

05/02 London, UK @ The Lexington

05/03 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

05/04 Manchester, UK @ Castle Hotel

05/07 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint

05/08 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/09 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social

05/11 Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

05/14 Barcelona, Spain @ Meteoro

Smell Smoke is out now.