Last week, Vundabar released their third album, Smell Smoke. Tonight, the Boston band are kicking off an extensive tour (dates below) with a sold-out show in Brooklyn, but before that happened they stopped by the Stereogum offices in New York to perform a few tracks for us. They kicked things off with “Glass Hand,” a Smell Smoke B-side that they released last fall, and then did “Diver” and closed with the short but powerful album cut “Hold A Light.” Watch below, and revisit our recent interview with the band.
TOUR DATES (w/ Ratboys):
03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
03/03 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/05 Wallingford, CT @ WAMLEG
03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ philaMOCA
03/07 Washington, DC @ DC9
03/08 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
03/09 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (back room)
03/10 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival
03/11 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
03/13 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/17 Dallas, TX @ Trees
03/20 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
03/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/22 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/23 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/24 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
03/27 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/28 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
03/31 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/01 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
04/04 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
04/05 Madison, WI @ The Frequency
04/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
04/07 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
04/10 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
04/12 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/13 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
04/14 Portland, ME @ Space Gallery
04/25 Jena, Germany @ Glashaus
04/26 Berlin, Germany @ ACUD
04/27 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
04/28 Hamburg, Germany @ Goldener Salon
04/30 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
05/02 London, UK @ The Lexington
05/03 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge
05/04 Manchester, UK @ Castle Hotel
05/07 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint
05/08 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
05/09 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social
05/11 Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
05/14 Barcelona, Spain @ Meteoro
Smell Smoke is out now.