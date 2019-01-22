Last week, Ariana Grande shared her latest single, “7 Rings,” and its luxe, Barbie pink music video. Today, the pop star reveals the tracklist and release date for her forthcoming album, thank u, next, the follow-up to 2018’s Sweetener. The album comes out 2/8. Grande has already released three of the new LP’s tracks— “Imagine,” “7 Rings,” and title track. The other nine include “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” “ghostin,” “in my head,” “bad idea,” and “needy.” Check out the full tracklist and album art below.

Tracklist

01 “imagine”

02 “needy”

03 “NASA”

04 “bloodline”

05 “fake smile”

06 “bad idea”

07 “make up”

08 “ghostin”

09 “in my head”

10 “7 rings”

11 “thank u, next”

12 “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”

thank u, next is out 2/8.