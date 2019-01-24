Weezer have just dropped a surprise covers album, The Teal Album, including renditions of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” “Billie Jean,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” and of course, “Africa.” Frontman Rivers Cuomo has previously performed live covers of R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova,” and Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” Weezer’s cover of “Africa” by Toto became a huge hit last year, their biggest in years. They’re set to release Weezer (The Black Album) in March. In the meantime, stream The Teal Album below.

The Teal Album is out now.