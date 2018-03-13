Watch Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Cover ‘90s Hits By R.E.M., Smashing Pumpkins, & Oasis

Weezer leader Rivers Cuomo played a solo acoustic set at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles this past Saturday. The performance lasted almost two hours and included lots of Weezer songs plus a few classic covers, and thanks to one industrious bootlegger, you can watch the whole thing right here.

Cuomo opened with R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” and immediately followed it with another early ’90s MTV staple, the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today.” Much later in the set, he busted out the Oasis epic “Champagne Supernova,” and he ended things with Pixies’ still-ubiquitous “Where Is My Mind?” (Pixies and Weezer are heading out on a co-headlining tour this summer.) The bulk of the performance was tunes from throughout Weezer’s entire quarter-century discography.

YouTube user Rey Philip de Joya filmed the full performance and marked out the setlist on YouTube. Here’s that table of contents for your guidance:

. 01:11 Losing My Religion

05:34 Today

09:30 Island In The Sun

13:24 Across The Sea

18:44 (If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To

22:24 El Scorcho

26:00 California Kids

29:24 Feels Like Summer

33:26 Beverly Hills

36:35 The Good Life

41:52 In the Garage

45:44 No Other One

48:55 Magic

53:04 Pork and Beans

56:07 Sober Up

1:00:23 Undone – The Sweater Song

1:04:56 L.A. Girlz

1:08:20 No One Else

1:12:10 Falling For You

1:16:03 Pink Triangle

1:20:27 Why Bother?

1:23:26 Perfect Situation

1:27:32 Champagne Supernova

1:32:09 Say It Ain’t So

1:37:14 Buddy Holly

1:44:30 Where Is My Mind?

Watch the full concert below.

Is it just me, or does Cuomo look like Ben Gibbard in this footage?