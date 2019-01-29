Watch Lizzo Give “Juice” Its TV Debut On Ellen, Complete With A Flute Solo

Lizzo’s latest single, “Juice,” is an irrepressibly fun retro funk track with hypermodern lyrics (“Somebody come get this man/ I think he got lost in my DMs!”) — the sort of song that Bruno Mars has made a fortune off in recent years. We are big fans of it, and her performance on Ellen did not diminish our enthusiasm.

This was Lizzo’s first televised performance of “Juice,” and she made it count with fun choreography, a voyage into the audience, and one of her signature flute solos. (Sadly, she did not follow that with the shoot dance; perhaps she fears the litigious BlocBoy JB?)

In addition to the Ellen gig, Lizzo has also confirmed the title and release date of her upcoming album. It’s called Cuz I Love You and is out in April. Amp up your anticipation by watching below, where you can also find Lizzo’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.