Watch Lizzo Give “Juice” Its TV Debut On Ellen, Complete With A Flute Solo

Lizzo’s latest single, “Juice,” is an irrepressibly fun retro funk track with hypermodern lyrics (“Somebody come get this man/ I think he got lost in my DMs!”) — the sort of song that Bruno Mars has made a fortune off in recent years. We are big fans of it, and her performance on Ellen did not diminish our enthusiasm.
This was Lizzo’s first televised performance of “Juice,” and she made it count with fun choreography, a voyage into the audience, and one of her signature flute solos. (Sadly, she did not follow that with the shoot dance; perhaps she fears the litigious BlocBoy JB?)
In addition to the Ellen gig, Lizzo has also confirmed the title and release date of her upcoming album. It’s called Cuz I Love You and is out in April. Amp up your anticipation by watching below, where you can also find Lizzo’s tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.