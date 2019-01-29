Better Oblivion Community Center – “Dylan Thomas” Video (Dir. Japanese Breakfast)

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst unveiled their new Better Oblivion Community Center project and released its excellent debut album. They’ve taken the band live, with performances on Colbert and CBS This Morning, and today they’re releasing the band’s music video, for early standout “Dylan Thomas.”
The clip was directed by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, who is amassing quite a great collection of videos, and it finds Bridgers and Oberst, much like their fans, getting hold of a flyer advertising the BOCC and heading on over. They’re sucked into a cultish gathering that involves blindfolds and virtual reality headsets and a cloudy game of bingo.
Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
Better Oblivion Community Center is out now via Dead Oceans.