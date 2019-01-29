Better Oblivion Community Center – “Dylan Thomas” Video (Dir. Japanese Breakfast)

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst unveiled their new Better Oblivion Community Center project and released its excellent debut album. They’ve taken the band live, with performances on Colbert and CBS This Morning, and today they’re releasing the band’s music video, for early standout “Dylan Thomas.”

The clip was directed by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, who is amassing quite a great collection of videos, and it finds Bridgers and Oberst, much like their fans, getting hold of a flyer advertising the BOCC and heading on over. They’re sucked into a cultish gathering that involves blindfolds and virtual reality headsets and a cloudy game of bingo.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/08 Tuscon, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/09 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunk Bar

03/10 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/11 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/15 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/16 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/17 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

03/20 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/23 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/28 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

03/31 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/03 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/09 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/29 Helsinki, Finland @ House Of Culture

05/01 Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

05/02 Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

05/03 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

05/05 Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

05/06 Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

05/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/08 Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

05/11 London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

05/12 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Better Oblivion Community Center is out now via Dead Oceans.