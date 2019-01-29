Rico Nasty – “Roof” Video

Rico Nasty had a sick 2018 with the release of her first major-label studio mixtape Nasty, which made its way onto our 50 best albums of the year list, and she’s been keeping up with it over the last few months with a string of one-offs, including “Big Dick Energy,” “Wanna Do,” and last month’s Guap (LaLaLa).”

Today, she’s debuting a new track called “Roof” alongside a music video. The song’s a characteristic Rico Nasty brag, an abrasive beat over some loose-lipped boasts: “I’m in the Coupe/ Yeah, who are you?” she asks in the chorus, with considerably more repetition. The video, which was directed by Cody Dobie, is a mess of surrealist imagery of Rico looking cool over a increasingly stylish digital breakdown.

