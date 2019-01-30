Vampire Weekend Announce Father Of The Bride North American Tour Dates

Vampire Weekend season is really and truly approaching. In a sense it’s already begun with the arrival of two new songs — including the instant classic “Harmony Hall” — and the announcement of an 18-track double-LP called Father Of The Bride due out this spring.
And now they’ve got tour dates, too! After teasing gigs at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week, the band has unveiled a full slate of North American dates spanning from May through October. Check out their itinerary below as we eagerly await the band’s next two-song drop.
05/17 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
06/05 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/11 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/15 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
06/16 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
08/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
08/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/24 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
08/25 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
09/03 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
09/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/08 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/27 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/28 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/03 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/08 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre