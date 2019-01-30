Vampire Weekend Announce Father Of The Bride North American Tour Dates

Vampire Weekend season is really and truly approaching. In a sense it’s already begun with the arrival of two new songs — including the instant classic “Harmony Hall” — and the announcement of an 18-track double-LP called Father Of The Bride due out this spring.

And now they’ve got tour dates, too! After teasing gigs at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week, the band has unveiled a full slate of North American dates spanning from May through October. Check out their itinerary below as we eagerly await the band’s next two-song drop.

05/17 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/05 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/11 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/15 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

06/16 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

08/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

08/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/24 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

08/25 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

09/03 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

09/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/08 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/27 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/28 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/03 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

09/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/08 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre