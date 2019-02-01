The Chemical Brothers are gearing up to release their ninth studio album, No Geography, the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Born In The Echoes. So far, we’ve heard the explosive lead single “Free Yourself” and the equally pumped-up “MAH.” Today, the English electronic duo share a new track and the album’s 4/12 release date. “Got To Keep On” is a disco-inspired groove, driven by a simple chant — “Got to keep on making me high” — a funky guitar, bumping synth, and later, ringing bells. Listen to it below.

Track list

01 “Eve Of Destruction”

02 “Bango”

03 “No Geography”

04 “Got To Keep On”

05 “Gravity Drops”

06 “The Universe Sent Me”

07 “We’ve Got To Try”

08 “Free Yourself”

09 “MAH”

10 “Catch Me I’m Falling”

CREDIT: Hamish Brown

No Geography is out 4/12. Pre-order it here.