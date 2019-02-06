These New Puritans – “Anti-Gravity”

UK art-rockers These New Puritans are about to return with Inside The Rose, their first new album since 2013’s Field Of Reeds. The band, now a duo consisting solely of twin brothers Jack and George Barnett, have already shared two songs from it, the David Tibet-featuring “Into The Fire” and the title track. Today, they’re sharing a third.

“Anti-Gravity” was inspired by a quote from the poet William Blake: “The imagination is not a state, it is human existence itself.” Jack Barnett says that the song is about “a person or moment suspending your disbelief and bending the rules of the world,” while his brother George adds, “Irony won’t save you from anything.” Listen to the ominous new track below.

Inside The Rose is out 3/22. Pre-order it here.