Grammys 2019: Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, & Little Big Town Sing Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was named this year’s MusicCares Person Of The Year, and on Friday night there was a whole tribute concert where a whole bevy of artists honored her with performances and speeches.

That celebration trickled over into the Grammys awards telecast tonight, too, as Parton herself took the stage with support from Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris to perform a medley of some of her most enduring songs.

Perry and Musgraves sang “Here You Come Again,” Cyrus did “Jolene” on her own and then a cover of Neil Young’s “After The Gold Rush” with Morris, Little Big Town did “Red Shoes,” and they all did “9 To 5.” Parton was there for all of it, of course.

Check out clips from the performance below.

Dolly&Co own this stage with 9 to 5 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LtfLPIow9j — Rebecca Bond (@RebeccaBond007) February 11, 2019

Confira a performance de “Here You Come Again” de Katy Perry e Kacey Musgraves no Music Cares, prestando homenagem à Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/imE7vOFISW — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) February 9, 2019