Czarface x Ghostface Killah – “Mongolian Beef” Video

For the past few years, Czarface have been on a mission to bring fantastically raw and guttural East Coast underground rap back into your life. The trio is already a bit of a supergroup, uniting Boston punchline lifers 7L & Esoteric with longtime Wu-Tang Clan representer Inspectah Deck. And lately, they’ve been on a collaborative spree. Last year, Czarface teamed up with MF DOOM for the full-length album Czarface Meets Metal Face. And later this week, they’ll follow it up with Czarface Meets Ghostface, a whole album recorded with Deck’s Wu-Tang compadre Ghostface Killah. We’ve posted first single “Iron Claw,” and now they’ve also shared a video for another new one called “Mongolian Beef.”

The song is exactly what you’re hoping for: A big, honking, grimy throwdown that will force you to make the involuntary “ew, that’s ugly” face. It’s weird hearing Ghostface and Deck over something other than one of RZA’s broken-piano soundscapes, but 7L’s gnarled fuzz-bass fits them nicely, too, and Esoteric fits in better with the craggy legends than you might imagine.

Director Shawn Johnson’s video is a constantly-moving animated collage, and it makes room for ice cream trucks, Chinese food menus, chopsticks with eyeballs in between them, Gamera, and ’80s-vintage Robert Downey, Jr. Watch it below.

Czarface Meets Ghostface is out 2/15.