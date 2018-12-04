Czarface – “Iron Claw” (Feat. Ghostface)

Czarface, the group that matches Boston underground rap duo 7L & Esoteric with Wu-Tang veteran Inspectah Deck, released Czarface Meets Metal Face, a full-length collab with kindred spirit MF Doom, back in March. Next year they’ll be back with another full-album team-up, this time with Deck’s Wu-Tang associate Ghostface Killah.

Czarface Meets Ghostface is once again produced entirely by the cheekily named Czar-Keys (7L & Jeremy Page). On lead single “Iron Claw,” they’ve provided the rest of the rappers with a radioactive industrial wasteland in which to work, something like what might happen if El-P tried to produce straight boom-bap. It’s awesome, and its vague resemblance to the “Clique” beat is making Esoteric sound like prime Jay-Z. Also connecting the track to ’90s New York is this lyric: “You actin’ all big now, but you ain’t Christopher Wallace” — and, you know, the presence of two members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Hear “Iron Claw” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back at Ringside”

02 “Face Off”

03 “Iron Claw”

04 “Czarrcade ’87”

05 “Powers and Stuff”

06 “Masked Superstars”

07 “Morning Ritual”

08 “Super Soldier Serum”

09 “The King Heard Voices”

10 “Listen to the Color”

11 “Mongolian Beef”

12 “(Post Credits Scene)”

Czarface Meets Ghostface is out 2/15. Pre-order it here.