Cold Cave – “Promised Land”

Way back in 2011, the dark and heavy and gothed-out synthpop group Cold Cave released their album Cherish The Light Years. It ruled. They have’t released an album since. Last year, Cold Cave mastermind Wes Eisold released an album, but it wasn’t with Cold Cave. It was with his other band, reunited hardcore greats American Nightmare. (That one ruled, too.) But Cold Cave are done with releasing albums. Instead, they crank out one-off track and EPs whenever the mood strikes them. Today, the mood has struck them.

Cold Cave are getting ready to head out on tour, playing with a full-band lineup for the first time in a few years and sharing stages with Adult. and Vowws. And they’ve also just followed up last year’s You & Me & Infinity with a driving, propulsive, dramatic new track called “Promised Land.” It’s yet another muscular seethe-mutter from these late-period masters of the form. Seriously, Cold Cave basically never release bad music, and you should not sleep on this song. Listen to it and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

2/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

2/19 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater *

2/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater *

2/22 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee *

2/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room *

2/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

2/27 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

2/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

3/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

3/02 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

3/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *^

3/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

3/06 – Carrboro, NC @ The Cat’s Cradle *

3/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

3/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar *

3/09 – W. Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables *

3/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

3/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

3/14 – Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun WKND

3/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolfe *

3/17 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

3/19 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up *

3/20 – Tijuana, MX @ Black Box *

3/21 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

3/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel *

* with Adult. & Vowws

^ with Psychic TV